BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Butcher and the Wren,” Alaina Urquhart
2. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King
3. “Oath of Loyalty,” Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills
4. “Blowback,” James Patterson, Brendan DuBois
5. “Nona the Ninth,” Tamsyn Muir
6. “All Good People Here,” Ashley Flowers
7. “Desperation in Death,” J.D. Robb
8. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner,” Mike Maden
9. “Carrie Soto Is Back,” Taylor Jenkins Reid
10. “The 6:20 Man,” David Baldacci
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy
2. “What If? 2,” Randall Munroe
3. “Good Inside,” Becky Kennedy
4. “The Simply Happy Cookbook,” Steve Doocy, Kathy Doocy
5. “How to Invest,” David M. Rubenstein
6. “Holding the Line,” Geoffrey Berman
7. “The Return of the Gods,” Jonathan Cahn
8. “Dinners with Ruth,” Nina Totenberg
9. The Mediterranean Dish,” Suzy Karadsheh
10. “The Great Reset,” Alex Jones
Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2022, PWxyz LLC.