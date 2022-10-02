Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Bullet That Missed, Richard Osman
2. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
3. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout
4. Nona the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir
5. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
7. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
8. Less Is Lost, Andrew Sean Greer
9. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers
10. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
Hardcover nonfiction
1. What If? 2, Randall Munroe
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
3. The Divider, Peter Baker
4. Starry Messenger, Neil deGrasse Tyson
5. Dinners with Ruth, Nina Totenberg
6. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
7. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté
8. Dinner in One, Melissa Clark
9. Atomic Habits, James Clear
10. Northwest Know-How: Haunts, Bess Lovejoy, Anarachel Humphrey
