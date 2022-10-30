BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham

2. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Long Shadows, David Baldacci

5. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks

6. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan

7. The Christmas Spirit, Debbie Macomber

8. The Maze, Nelson DeMille

9. Verity, Colleen Hoover

10. Liberation Day, George Saunders

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Beyond the Wand, Tom Felton

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

3. And There Was Light, Jon Meacham

4. Feed These People, Jen Hatmaker

5. Madly, Deeply, Alan Rickman

6. Bibi, Benjamin Netanyahu

7. Somebody Feed Phil the Book, Phil Rosenthal, Jenn Garbee

8. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, Paul Newman

9. Killing the Legends, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

10. Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman

