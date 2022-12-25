BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham
2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
3. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
4. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
5. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks
6. Triple Cross, James Patterson
7. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
8. Tom Clancy Red Winter, Marc Cameron
9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
10. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
2. Faith Still Moves Mountains, Harris Faulkner
3. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten
4. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
6. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry
7. Radio’s Greatest of All Time, Rush Limbaugh
8. And There Was Light, Jon Meacham
9. Surrender, Bono
10. The Simply Happy Cookbook, Steve Doocy, Kathy Doocy
