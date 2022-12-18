BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham
2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
3. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
4. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny
5. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
6. Triple Cross, James Patterson
7. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks
8. Tom Clancy Red Winter, Marc Cameron
9. Stella Maris, Cormac McCarthy
10. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
2. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten
3. Faith Still Moves Mountains, Harris Faulkner
4. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
6. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry
7. Radio’s Greatest of All Time, Rush Limbaugh, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, David Limbaugh
8. Downshiftology Healthy Meal Prep, Lisa Bryan
9. And There Was Light, Jon Meacham
10. Surrender, Bono
