By
Tribune News Service

BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham

2. Going Rogue, Janet Evanovich

3. Triple Cross, James Patterson

4. No Plan B, Lee Child, Andrew Child

5. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

6. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks

7. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

8. Long Shadows, David Baldacci

9. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan

10. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry

2. Surrender, Bono

3. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten

4. Radio’s Greatest of All Time, Rush Limbaugh, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, David Limbaugh

5. The Philosophy of Modern Song, Bob Dylan

6. Cinema Speculation, Quentin Tarantino

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

8. And There Was Light, Jon Meacham

9. The Woks of Life, Bill Leung, Judy Leung, Sarah Leung, Kaitlin Leung

10. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records

Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2022, PWxyz LLC.

Publishers Weekly

Most Read Entertainment Stories