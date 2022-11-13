BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham
2. Going Rogue, Janet Evanovich
3. Triple Cross, James Patterson
4. No Plan B, Lee Child, Andrew Child
5. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
6. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks
7. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
8. Long Shadows, David Baldacci
9. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
10. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry
2. Surrender, Bono
3. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten
4. Radio’s Greatest of All Time, Rush Limbaugh, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, David Limbaugh
5. The Philosophy of Modern Song, Bob Dylan
6. Cinema Speculation, Quentin Tarantino
7. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
8. And There Was Light, Jon Meacham
9. The Woks of Life, Bill Leung, Judy Leung, Sarah Leung, Kaitlin Leung
10. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records
