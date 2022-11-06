BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham
2. No Plan B, Lee Child, Andrew Child
3. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy
4. The Rise of the Dragon, George R.R. Martin, Elio M. García Jr., Linda Antonsson
5. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
6. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
7. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks
8. Livid, Patricia Cornwell
9. Long Shadows, David Baldacci
10. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
3. Waypoints, Sam Heughan
4. And There Was Light, Jon Meacham
5. Justice Corrupted, Ted Cruz
6. The Way Home, Kardea Brown
7. Killing the Legends, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
8. My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy, Clint Hill, Lisa McCubbin Hill
9. Beyond the Wand, Tom Felton
10. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records
Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2022, PWxyz LLC.