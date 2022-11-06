BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham

2. No Plan B, Lee Child, Andrew Child

3. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy

4. The Rise of the Dragon, George R.R. Martin, Elio M. García Jr., Linda Antonsson

5. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

6. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

7. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks

8. Livid, Patricia Cornwell

9. Long Shadows, David Baldacci

10. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

3. Waypoints, Sam Heughan

4. And There Was Light, Jon Meacham

5. Justice Corrupted, Ted Cruz

6. The Way Home, Kardea Brown

7. Killing the Legends, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

8. My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy, Clint Hill, Lisa McCubbin Hill

9. Beyond the Wand, Tom Felton

10. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records

