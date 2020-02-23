BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

2. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

3. Golden in Death, J.D. Robb

4. Snug, Catana Chetwynd

5. Crooked River, Douglas Preston, Lincoln Child

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Open Book, Jessica Simpson

2. A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig

3. Profiles in Corruption, Peter Schweizer

4. Get Out of Your Head, Jennie Allen

5. Built, Not Born, Tom Golisano

