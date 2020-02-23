BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
2. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins
3. Golden in Death, J.D. Robb
4. Snug, Catana Chetwynd
5. Crooked River, Douglas Preston, Lincoln Child
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Open Book, Jessica Simpson
2. A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig
3. Profiles in Corruption, Peter Schweizer
4. Get Out of Your Head, Jennie Allen
5. Built, Not Born, Tom Golisano
Tribune Media Services
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.