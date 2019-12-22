BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

2. The Guardians, John Grisham

3. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle

4. Criss Cross, James Patterson

5. The Institute, Stephen King

6. A Minute to Midnight, David Baldacci

7. Blue Moon, Lee Child

8. Twisted Twenty-Six, Janet Evanovich

9. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

10. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier, Ree Drummond

2. Guinness Book of World Records 2020, Guiness World Records

3. How Not to Diet: The Groundbreaking Science of Healthy, Permanent Weight Loss, Michael Greger

4. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John

5. Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice, Michelle Obama

6. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers, Brian Kilmeade

7. Pokemon Sword & Pokemon Shield: The Official Galar Region Strategy Guide: Collector’s Edition, The Pokemon Company International

8. The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton

9. I Really Needed This Today, Hoda Kotb

10. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

Tribune Media Services