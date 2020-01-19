BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

2. Moral Compass, Danielle Steel

3. Dear Edward, Ann Napolitano

4. The Guardians, John Grisham

5. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

6. A Minute to Midnight, David Baldacci

7. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides

8. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

9. Criss Cross, James Patterson

10. Treason, Stuart Woods

Hardcover nonfiction

1. You Were Born for This, Chani Nicholas

2. The Defined Dish, Alex Snodgrass

3. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

4. The Blue Zones Kitchen, Dan Buettner

5. Ultimate Veg, Jamie Oliver

6. Tiny Habits, B.J. Fogg

7. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

8. Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice, Michelle Obama

9. Martha Stewart’s Organizing, Martha Stewart

10. How Not to Diet, Michael Greger

