BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

2. The Guardians, John Grisham

3. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

4. Criss Cross, James Patterson

5. A Minute to Midnight, David Baldacci

6. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle

7. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides

8. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

9. The Institute, Stephen King

10. Blue Moon, Lee Child

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Defined Dish, Alex Snodgrass

2. The Blue Zones Kitchen, Dan Buettner

3. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

4. Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice, Michelle Obama

5. Body Love Every Day, Kelly Leveque

6. Tiny Habits, B.J. Fogg

7. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

8. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier, Ree Drummond

9. Live in Grace, Walk in Love, Bob Goff

10. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John

