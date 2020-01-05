BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

2. The Guardians, John Grisham

3. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle

4. Criss Cross, James Patterson

5. The Institute, Stephen King

6. A Minute to Midnight, David Baldacci

7. Blue Moon, Lee Child

8. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood

9. Twisted Twenty-Six, Janet Evanovich

10. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100, Dan Buettner

2. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier, Ree Drummond

3. Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice, Michelle Obama

4. Guinness Book of World Records 2020, Guinness World Records

5. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John

6. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

7. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers, Brian Kilmeade

8. Triggered, Donald Trump Jr.

9. Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker: Visual Dictionary, Pablo Hidalgo

10. A Warning, Anonymous

