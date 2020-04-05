BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Boy from the Woods, Harlan Coben

2. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. The Sinner, J.R. Ward

5. The Last Odyssey, James Rollins

6. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel

7. In Five Years, Rebecca Serle

8. Blindside, James Patterson, James Born

9. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel

10. The Numbers Game, Danielle Steel

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

3. Lady in Waiting, Anne Glenconner

4. Find Your Path, Carrie Underwood

5. The Office, Andy Greene

6. Open Book, Jessica Simpson

7. Get Out of Your Head, Jennie Allen

8. Dangerous Prayers, Craig Groeschel

9. D&D: Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount, Craig Groeschel

10. The Blueprint, Douglas R. Conant

Tribune Media Services