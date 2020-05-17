Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd

2. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead

3. If It Bleeds, Stephen King

4. Camino Winds, John Grisham

5. Where the Crawdad Sings, Delia Owens

6. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett 7. The End of October, Lawrence Wright 8. All Adults Here, Emma Straub 9. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins 10. Walk the Wire, David Baldacci Hardcover nonfiction

1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

2. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley

5. Flour Water Salt Yeast, Ken Forkish

6. Educated, Tara Westover

7. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker

8. Dirt, Bill Buford

9. Pelosi, Molly Ball

10. Becoming, Michelle Obama