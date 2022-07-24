BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The 6:20 Man, David Baldacci

2. The It Girl, Ruth Ware

3. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand

4. Sparring Partners, John Grisham

5. Rising Tiger, Brad Thor

6. The Best Is Yet to Come, Debbie Macomber

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

8. Escape, James Patterson, David Ellis

9. Lore Olympus, Volume Two, Rachel Smythe

10. Suspects, Danielle Steel

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Tanqueray, Brandon Stanton, Stephanie Johnson

2. The Power of One More, Ed Mylett

3. Thank You for Your Servitude, Mark Leibovich

4. Battle for the American Mind, Pete Hegseth

5. Killing the Killers, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

6. Suppression, Deception, Snobbery, and Bias, Ari Fleischer

7. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

8. Defeating Big Government Socialism, Newt Gingrich

9. Finding Me, Viola Davis

10. Leadership, Henry Kissinger

