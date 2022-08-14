BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The 6:20 Man, David Baldacci

2. Portrait of an Unknown Woman, Daniel Silva

3. Wrong Place Wrong Time, Gillian McAllister

4. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand

5. Shattered, James Patterson, James O. Born

6. The It Girl, Ruth Ware

7. Reckoning, Catherine Coulter

8. Black Dog, Stuart Woods

9. Sparring Partners, John Grisham

10. Mercury Pictures Presents, Anthony Marra

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Unlock Your Potential, Jeff Lerner

2. Not My First Rodeo, Kristi Noem

3. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard

5. Battle for the American Mind, Pete Hegseth

6. Lead Like It Matters, Craig Groeschel

7. Chase the Fun, Annie F. Downs

8. Finding Me, Viola Davis

9. Killing the Killers, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

10. There Are Moms Way Worse Than You, Glenn Boozan

Tribune Media Services