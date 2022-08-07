BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The 6:20 Man, David Baldacci
2. Shattered, James Patterson, James O. Born
3. Portrait of an Unknown Woman, Daniel Silva
4. The Liminal Zone, Junji Ito
5. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand
6. Berserk Deluxe, Volume 11, Kentaro Miura
7. The It Girl, Ruth Ware
8. Sparring Partners, John Grisham
9. The Measure, Nikki Erlick
10. The Last to Vanish, Megan Miranda
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Battle for the American Mind, Pete Hegseth
2. The Big Lie, Jonathan Lemire
3. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
4. Killing the Killers, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
5. The College Scam, Charlie Kirk
6. Finding Me, Viola Davis
7. Defeating Big Government Socialism, Newt Gingrich
8. Modern Asian Baking at Home, Kat Lieu
9. The Return, Dick Morris
10. Bake, Paul Hollywood
