As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The 19th Christmas, James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

2. The Institute, Stephen King

3. Ninth House, Leigh Bardugo

4. What Happens in Paradise, Elin Hilderbrand

5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

6. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

7. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood

8. Child’s Play, Danielle Steel

9. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

10. Bloody Genius, John Sandford

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Blowout, Rachel Maddow

2. Movies (And Other Things), Shea Serrano

3. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

4. Tough Love, Susan Rice

5. Witch Hunt, Gregg Jarrett

6. The United States of Trump, Bill O’Reilly

7. Debt-Free Degree, Anthony ONeal

8. The Book of Gutsy Women, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton

9. Year of the Monkey, Patti Smith

10. Inside Out, Demi Moore

