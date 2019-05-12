BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The 18th Abduction, James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

3. Redemption, David Baldacci

4. Neon Prey, John Sandford

5. Collusion, Newt Gingrich and Pete Earley

6. Lost Roses, Martha Hall Kelly

7. Someone Knows, Lisa Scottoline

8. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin

9. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides

10. A Woman Is No Man, Etaf Rum

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

3. The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World, Melinda Gates

4. The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life, David Brooks

5. KetoFast, Joseph Mercola

6. Backstage Pass, Paul Stanley

7. Trillion Dollar Coach, Eric Schmidt

8. The Path Made Clear, Oprah Winfrey

9. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown

10. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst

Tribune Media Services