“Girl, Wash Your Face” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Texas Ranger, James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle
2. The President Is Missing, Bill Clinton and James Patterson
3. Tailspin, Sandra Brown
4. The Outsider, Stephen King
5. Feared, Lisa Scottoline
6. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber
7. Paradox, Catherine Coulter
8. The Other Woman, Daniel Silva
9. An Unwanted Guest, Shari Lapena
10. The Money Shot, Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
2. Unhinged, Omarosa Manigault Newman
3. The Russia Hoax, Gregg Jarrett
4. Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow., Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky
5. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines
6. Liars, Leakers, and Liberals, Jeanine Pirro
7. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson
8. Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover
9. Death of a Nation, Dinesh D’Souza
10. House of Trump, House of Putin, Craig Unger
