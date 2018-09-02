“Girl, Wash Your Face” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Texas Ranger, James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle

2. The President Is Missing, Bill Clinton and James Patterson

3. Tailspin, Sandra Brown

4. The Outsider, Stephen King

5. Feared, Lisa Scottoline

6. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber

7. Paradox, Catherine Coulter

8. The Other Woman, Daniel Silva

9. An Unwanted Guest, Shari Lapena

10. The Money Shot, Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis

2. Unhinged, Omarosa Manigault Newman

3. The Russia Hoax, Gregg Jarrett

4. Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow., Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky

5. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines

6. Liars, Leakers, and Liberals, Jeanine Pirro

7. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson

8. Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover

9. Death of a Nation, Dinesh D’Souza

10. House of Trump, House of Putin, Craig Unger

