“Girl, Wash Your Face” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.

By
The Seattle Times

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Texas Ranger, James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle

2. The Fall of Gondolin, J.R.R. Tolkien

3. The President Is Missing, Bill Clinton and James Patterson

4. Tailspin, Sandra Brown

5. The Outsider, Stephen King

6. Pieces of Her, Karin Slaughter

7. Circe, Madeline Miller

8. Magic Triumphs, Ilona Andrews

9. There There, Tommy Orange

10. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis

2. The Restless Wave, John McCain and Mark Salter

3. The Russia Hoax, Gregg Jarrett

4. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines

5. Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover

6. Liars, Leakers, and Liberals, Jeanine Pirro

7. Aware, Daniel Siegel

8. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson

9. Unhinged, Omarosa Manigault Newman

10. House of Trump, House of Putin, Craig Unger

Tribune Media Services

Seattle Times staff