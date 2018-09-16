“Girl, Wash Your Face” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Texas Ranger, James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle
2. The Fall of Gondolin, J.R.R. Tolkien
3. The President Is Missing, Bill Clinton and James Patterson
4. Tailspin, Sandra Brown
5. The Outsider, Stephen King
6. Pieces of Her, Karin Slaughter
7. Circe, Madeline Miller
8. Magic Triumphs, Ilona Andrews
9. There There, Tommy Orange
10. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
2. The Restless Wave, John McCain and Mark Salter
3. The Russia Hoax, Gregg Jarrett
4. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines
5. Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover
6. Liars, Leakers, and Liberals, Jeanine Pirro
7. Aware, Daniel Siegel
8. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson
9. Unhinged, Omarosa Manigault Newman
10. House of Trump, House of Putin, Craig Unger
Tribune Media Services
