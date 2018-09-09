“Girl, Wash Your Face” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Texas Ranger, James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle
2. The President is Missing, Bill Clinton and James Patterson
3. Tailspin, Sandra Brown
4. Pieces of Her, Karin Slaughter
5. The Outsider, Stephen King
6. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber
7. Paradox, Catherine Coulter
8. Desolation Mountain, William Kent Krueger
9. Feared, Lisa Scottoline
10. The Other Woman, Daniel Silva
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
2. Unhinged, Omarosa Manigault Newman
3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson
4. The Russia Hoax, Gregg Jarrett
5. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines
6. Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover
7. Liars, Leakers, and Liberals, Jeanine Pirro
8. House of Trump, House of Putin, Craig Unger
9. The Chapo Guide to Revolution, Chapo Trap House
10. Factfulness, Hans Rosling
