We may have gotten a late start this chilly April, but spring has finally arrived in Seattle, bursting with tulips, azaleas and oh so many dandelions. Time to put away those lavishly illustrated gardening books and seed catalogs, and get outside. Audiobooks make the perfect accompaniment to weeding, planting and digging in the dirt, and what better than one of these gardening titles, to heighten our awareness and hone our skills.

Not a gardener? Catie Marron’s “Becoming a Gardener: What Reading and Digging Taught Me About Living,” which describes her journey from dreamily reading gardening books to arranging and planting a garden of her own, just might plant the seed. The print edition of this book is beautifully illustrated, but only the audiobook can boast Janina Edwards’ lovely, considerate narration, variously tuned to Marron’s more lyrical meditations and literary quotations, her candid personal anecdotes of trial-and-error experiences as a new gardener and neighborly tips and suggestions for the fellow novice. Not that Marron is quite like most of us; an editor at Vogue, she’s a woman of means with a vast estate in rural Connecticut who thinks nothing of popping in a thousand tulip bulbs with the aid of her personal landscape designer. Not to worry: Edwards’ engaging, relatable narration draws us right into Marron’s thoughtful relation of how she rooted herself in the soil, and eventually found comfort there after the sudden death of her husband. It’s a lovely listen.

For a much grittier gardening memoir, Novella Carpenter’s “Farm City: The Education of an Urban Farmer,” narrated with crisp intelligence by Karen White, relates the author’s adventures getting back to the land on a decidedly unpastoral vacant lot in Oakland’s blighted “Ghosttown” neighborhood. Although not a how-to guide, attentive listeners will pick up a wealth of interesting and useful information as they follow her progress raising heirloom vegetables, as well as bees, chickens, ducks, geese, rabbits, a pair of problematic pigs and a turkey, the somber slaughtering of which added poignancy and depth to her family’s Thanksgiving feast.

If you’ve already heard and enjoyed that one, a recent East Coast bookend to Carpenter’s memoir is Tamar Haspel’s frank and funny “To Boldly Grow: Finding Joy, Adventure, and Dinner in Your Own Backyard,” in which the Cape Cod transplant and her husband resolve to consume every day at least one thing they grew, hunted or gathered. This “firsthand food,” as Haspel terms it, starts with such static prey as clams, mushrooms, foraged greens and evaporated sea salt, eventually graduating to livestock and even wild deer. Haspel narrates with humor and humility. Both memoirs champion what Ashlie Thomas describes as food sovereignty and autonomy, in “How to Become a Gardener,” an empowering and inspiring practicum on why more of us should grow our own food, narrated with imperative verve by Tamika Katon-Donegal. This thoughtfully inclusive guide makes a great starting place, supplying the hows and whys of creating an edible garden to further our personal resilience, strength and healing.

Listeners looking to go farther afield in their gardening journey can enjoy the English gardens, and English accent, of Penelope Lively’s wide-ranging “Life in the Garden,” especially through Helen Lloyd’s supremely adroit and erudite narration. Lively immerses us in the history, culture and literature of gardens, as well as her own lifelong love of planting, cultivating and tending. As Lively meanders through gardens actual and fictional, sharing a fascinating array of anecdotes, observations and reflections, she evinces the life of gardening in all its many aspects. Not the least of these is the temporal, as the then 84-year-old author muses on laying in plants certain to outlast her. It is the gardeners’ lot to be always looking forward, patiently and hopefully, toward the future. Lively’s award-winning fiction has always balanced keen wit with a compassionate outlook, and it isn’t hard to see how her own life in the garden has nurtured this benevolent and creative spirit.

Fans of British TV gardening maven Monty Don won’t be surprised to find he’s a superlative audiobook narrator, with that same easygoing charm he exhibits as host of BBC’s long-running “Gardener’s World,” and other programs. For a working gardener, I’d suggest his book “Down to Earth,” in which Don shares his gardening and landscaping philosophy with his trademark blend of earnestness and wonderment. Don’s encouraging and enthusiastic words and delivery are just the thing for the anxious gardener; listening to him, you can just feel your blood pressure lowering. His wealth of gardening wisdom may be hard to catch in every detail at first, but fortunately, this is the kind of audiobook you don’t mind listening to again.