Dual inductee to the International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame and the International Swimming Hall of Fame, Lynne Cox is considered by swim cognoscenti as nothing short of a living legend. A natural storyteller, Cox sat down with The Seattle Times to discuss Seattle’s love of dogs, the vibrant open-water swimming community here, the King County search and rescue canine team, the southern resident killer whales and the connection between these topics to her new book, “Tales of Al: The Water Rescue Dog.” This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Your seventh book is the story of an irresistible Newfoundland puppy who dares to meet the challenges of the prestigious Scuola Italiana Cani da Salvataggio (Italian School of Water Rescue Dogs). Locally, we enjoy a robust safety net in our outdoor life in Western Washington thanks to the remarkable King County Search & Rescue, which includes the King County Search Dogs. These dedicated dog and owner/handler duo teams train as a unit twice a week, and are on call 24/7.

“Tales of Al: The Water Rescue Dog” is a book about this marvelous dedication, and the Italian rescue dogs and their trainers demonstrate a similar enormous amount of courage, going into places that are not safe and putting themselves into harm’s way to help others. To train voluntarily and to better the community in this manner shows a huge generosity of spirit by these special dogs and their humans that I admire so much.

On the topic of admiration, your feats of intrepid swimming all around the world described in your first book, “Swimming to Antarctica,” have inspired more than one generation of swimmers worldwide. What was it like to swim in Italy?

The swimming in Italy was fabulous and different from what I’ve ever done because we swam in warm water. But swimming is not only swimming. After a long swim you are always hungry, and there’s this tradition to finish a swim with a sharing of a snack together or some hot fluids and to socialize. In Italy, the swimming was great but the food was a celebration too, allowing me to explore the relationship between a community of people who love dogs, training and really good food. These were dishes of northern Italy, farm-to-table, cooked long and slow and with love.

And the conversation?

Long, wonderful conversations over meals, engaging about dogs and training techniques and courage and swimming, a whole new perspective on another part of culture in Italy.

Regarding courage, in the book you recount ministering swim lessons to a child, with an outcome connected to the central themes of “Tales of Al: The Water Rescue Dog.”

Through the years, I have worked with children who have had horrible experiences in water. In one case, I worked with a boy named Jimmy who had a terrible experience with an instructor who threw him in the water the first day. It did not have the desired effect. Instead, when I met Jimmy for our first lesson, all we did was put our feet in the water. Next, I set out to key in on what was most important to Jimmy, and I learned that Jimmy loved his pet chocolate brown Labradors. So I figured out how to use dogs in our swimming lessons. And the Labs became stars. They really got him to swim.

In “Tales of Al: The Water Rescue Dog,” the reader meets your first childhood dog, the delightful swimming Dalmatian named Beth, and later, as an adult, your good boy dog named Cody — who charmed your life with his yellow Lab ways. How do you describe the impact of a good dog on a human life?

Dogs really hold a place in the human heart, just like our loved ones. Anyone who has ever loved a special dog will understand how I never have gotten over losing Cody. I still think of him.

Dogs clearly enrich our lives, and yes, Seattle as a city has been described as dog-obsessed. Anecdotally, when COVID-19 first arrived, it was interesting the way people instinctively reached for dogs to adopt to get them through the frightening and uncertain times.

Yes, for a lot of people they navigated the COVID-19 lockdown with a healthy plan: Find a dog, find a friend and find an outdoor sport to do together. I think dogs and going outside with dogs during that time made a huge difference in so many people’s lives.

Besides dogs, you are an open-water swimmer at ease with sharing the water with wildlife. This part of the Pacific Northwest is known for a connection to the health of the regional salmon population and the well-being of our southern resident killer whales. As a daily swimmer in the ocean, you can understand our community’s connection to the Salish Sea.

Yes, I remember reading the 2018 story about the southern resident orca mother losing her baby and then swimming back and forth for 17 days with her dead calf. I remember reading that and it was heartbreaking. And it still is today. The swims that I’ve done have been opportunities to write about the wildlife and health of our bodies of water. You know, and that’s what draws me out there. I mean, just three days ago, I was swimming in Long Beach and two dolphins, a mom and the baby, just swam by me about 10 feet away. And when you see something like that, it just takes your breath away. You just stop and you just watch because you’re just so in awe to see something so beautiful, and to feel so connected to the water. And then you think, admiringly, [Cox laughs] I wish I could swim just a little bit like that.

Or even to be able to swim a bit like Al?

Yes, I’ve learned that Newfoundlanders can pull up to six people at a time! I think that one of the goals for my writing has been to talk about how — as athletes, as people who love the ocean and the waters of the lakes and rivers — we need to be aware of what’s going on in our environment. This effort, as well as the beautiful ritual of swimming there, calls on us to be as courageous as the mighty rescue dogs of Italy.