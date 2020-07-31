Time again to vote for the next novel we’ll be reading in Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club! This summer, we’ve been focusing on books that can help fill out your Summer Book Bingo card (via Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures), and one category that seemed particularly evocative for August was “set at or by the sea.” Here are four possibilities; vote for your favorite by noon Monday, Aug. 3. We’ll announce the winner on Tuesday, Aug. 4, and hold our online discussion at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Happy reading!

“The Sea” by John Banville. Banville won the 2005 Booker Prize for this, his 13th novel, in which a bereaved middle-aged Irishman returns to the seaside village of his childhood.

“Claire of the Sea Light” by Edwidge Danticat. This acclaimed 2013 novel, set in a Haitian seaside village, involves the mysterious disappearance of a young girl — just as her father had decided to send her away for a chance at a better life.

“The Vacationers” by Emma Straub. Straub’s second novel, published in 2014 and set on the island of Mallorca in the Mediterranean Sea, follows a New York family on holiday — all of them coping with some level of betrayal.

“Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead. Whitehead famously won two Pulitzer Prizes for “The Underground Railroad” and “The Nickel Boys”; this 2009 novel is an earlier work, a coming-of-age tale about a teenage boy spending the summer of 1985 in the Hamptons.