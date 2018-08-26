“Girl, Wash Your Face” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Tailspin, Sandra Brown
2. The President Is Missing, Bill Clinton and James Patterson
3. Serpentine, Laurell K. Hamilton
4. The Outsider, Stephen King
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Look Ahead: The hottest Seattle events for September 2018 VIEW
- Seattle-area music-and-nightlife events Aug. 24-30: Ed Sheeran, Pure Bathing Culture and more
- 6 movies open Aug. 24; our reviewers weigh in
- Crime fiction: 2 witty new novels and a Northwest gem
- Now streaming: 'Orange Is the New Black,' 'Castle Rock,' 'Ready Player One'
5. Paradox, Catherine Coulter
6. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber
7. The Other Woman, Daniel Silva
8. The Money Shot, Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall
9. An Unwanted Guest, Shari Lapena
10. The Perfect Couple, Elin Hilderbrand
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
2. The Russia Hoax, Gregg Jarrett
3. Liars, Leakers, and Liberals, Jeanine Pirro
4. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines
5. Unshakable Hope, Max Lucado
6. Death of a Nation, Dinesh D’Souza
7. Everything Trump Touches Dies, Rick Wilson
8. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson
9. Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover
10. The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library,The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Tribune Media Services
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.