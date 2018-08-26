“Girl, Wash Your Face” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.

BEST-SELLERS

Hardcover fiction

1. Tailspin, Sandra Brown

2. The President Is Missing, Bill Clinton and James Patterson

3. Serpentine, Laurell K. Hamilton

4. The Outsider, Stephen King

5. Paradox, Catherine Coulter

6. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber

7. The Other Woman, Daniel Silva

8. The Money Shot, Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall

9. An Unwanted Guest, Shari Lapena

10. The Perfect Couple, Elin Hilderbrand

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis

2. The Russia Hoax, Gregg Jarrett

3. Liars, Leakers, and Liberals, Jeanine Pirro

4. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines

5. Unshakable Hope, Max Lucado

6. Death of a Nation, Dinesh D’Souza

7. Everything Trump Touches Dies, Rick Wilson

8. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson

9. Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover

10. The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library,The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

