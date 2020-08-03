Paperback Picks

A reminder: Most local indie bookstores are now open (some limited hours) and/or offering curbside/mail service. Support a local business and get yourself a new paperback! Here are six just out, all potentially intoxicating:

“Find Me” by Andre Aciman (Picador, $17). This bestselling sequel to “Call Me By Your Name” (which also became a lushly gorgeous movie) reunites the characters of the first book 15 years later, examining what happens when two long-ago lovers meet again. “As much as we all may have craved 300 more pages of vivid descriptions of Oliver and Elio, together once more and vacillating between the throes of lust and torment, instead we are given a book that explores what can happen when your life gets away from you, when you realize just how much time you’ve wasted,” wrote a New York Times reviewer. “It may not make for the stuff of glistening cinema, but it strikes an affectingly melancholy chord.”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House, $17). Brodesser-Akner, a journalist known for her creative and often mesmerizing profiles in The New York Times Magazine (her November piece about Tom Hanks, among many, is a must-read), makes her fiction debut with a tale of a New York doctor facing a divorce. “Believe the hype,” wrote Washington Post critic Ron Charles of the book, an immediate bestseller. Noting that “’Fleishman Is in Trouble’ is even better than we were promised,” Charles wrotes that Brodesser-Akner brings to the book “the currency of a hot dating app and the wisdom of a Greek tragedy. The result is a feminist jeremiad nested inside a brilliant comic novel — a book that makes you laugh so hard you don’t notice till later that your eyebrows have been singed off.”

“Deep River” by Karl Marlantes (Grove/Atlantic, $20). Should you need a thick novel to disappear into during summer’s dog days, here’s a 700-page option. Marlantes, bestselling author of “Matterhorn,” tells the story of a group of Finnish immigrants in southwest Washington and northwest Oregon in the late 19th century. It has, wrote former Seattle Times books editor Mary Ann Gwinn last year, “all the elements of a classic immigrant story, as his characters, newcomers to America, encounter a strange land and an incomprehensible language.” She noted that the book has several similarities to “Matterhorn” — “memorable characters, dark humor, painstaking attention to detail and breathtaking action scenes” — but that it adds something new: “an ensemble of strong women characters.”

“The Memory Police” by Yoko Ogawa, translated by Stephen Snyder (Knopf, $16). Ogawa’s novel, published in Japan in 1994 and in English last year, was a finalist for the National Book Award and the International Booker Prize. It takes place on an unnamed island whose inhabitants live in fear of the Memory Police, whose job it is to ensure that what has disappeared remains forgotten. Calling it “a rare work of patient and courageous vision,” a reviewer from The Guardian described the book as “a masterpiece: a deep pool that can be experienced as fable or allegory, warning and illumination.”

“Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey” by Kathleen Rooney (Penguin, $17). If you were a fan of Rooney’s “Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk” (a recent selection of Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club), her latest novel might be of interest. It’s based on a real-life story of World War I: the connection between Cher Ami, a renowned carrier pigeon, and Charles Whittlesey, a gay war hero. Kirkus Reviews described the book as “a curiosity but richly imagined and genuinely affecting.”

“The Order of the Day” by Eric Vuillard, translated by Mark Polizzotti (Other Press, $14.99). Winner of the prestigious Prix Goncourt in 2017, this brief volume is “a philosophical, empathetic, and whimsically speculative reconstruction of a couple of events from the history of the Third Reich,” wrote a reviewer in Publishers Weekly, beginning with a 1933 meeting of German business leaders with Hitler. The review continues, “’Don’t believe for a moment this all belongs to some distant past,’ Vuillard writes, and this poetic, unconventional history compels the reader to agree.”