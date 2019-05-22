Did you know you can be eligible for prizes just by reading? You can, in Summer Book Bingo, presented by Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures.
You can download the card here; fill it out (with a bingo, or a full card blackout) and return it by 6 p.m. Sept. 3, either by dropping it off at a library branch, mailing it in (to Seattle Arts & Lectures, 340 15th Ave. E., Suite 301, Seattle, WA 98112), or posting a photo of your completed card with the hashtag #BookBingoNW2019 on Facebook (@SeattlePublicLibrary, @SeattleArtsAndLectures), Twitter (@SPLBuzz, @SeaArtsLectures), or Instagram (@SeattlePublicLibrary, @seattleartsandlectures).
Those who score a bingo are eligible to enter a drawing for a gift card for a local independent bookstore. Those who fill out the entire card can enter a drawing for one of three grand prizes: tickets to all of Seattle Arts & Lectures’ 2019-20 events.
See details on the card for more guidelines, and read our summer-books roundup for ideas of books to fill your bingo card. Happy reading!
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.