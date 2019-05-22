Did you know you can be eligible for prizes just by reading? You can, in Summer Book Bingo, presented by Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures.

You can download the card here; fill it out (with a bingo, or a full card blackout) and return it by 6 p.m. Sept. 3, either by dropping it off at a library branch, mailing it in (to Seattle Arts & Lectures, 340 15th Ave. E., Suite 301, Seattle, WA 98112), or posting a photo of your completed card with the hashtag #BookBingoNW2019 on Facebook (@SeattlePublicLibrary, @SeattleArtsAndLectures), Twitter (@SPLBuzz, @SeaArtsLectures), or Instagram (@SeattlePublicLibrary, @seattleartsandlectures).

Those who score a bingo are eligible to enter a drawing for a gift card for a local independent bookstore. Those who fill out the entire card can enter a drawing for one of three grand prizes: tickets to all of Seattle Arts & Lectures’ 2019-20 events.

See details on the card for more guidelines, and read our summer-books roundup for ideas of books to fill your bingo card. Happy reading!