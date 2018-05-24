Diving into some books this summer? Keep track on this Summer Book Bingo card, presented by Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures.

Did you know you can win prizes just by reading? You can, in Summer Book Bingo, presented by Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures; now in its fourth year. You can download the card here; fill it out (with a bingo, or a full card blackout) and return it by Labor Day. See details on the card for more guidelines, and happy reading!

Summer Books Guide 2018: