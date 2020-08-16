BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Sucker Punch, Laurell K. Hamilton
2. 1st Case, James Patterson, Chris Tebbetts
3. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
4. The Order, Daniel Silva
5. Near Dark, Brad Thor
6. The Guest List, Lucy Foley
7. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand
8. The Silent Wife, Karin Slaughter
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
10. Camino Winds, John Grisham
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Live Free or Die, Sean Hannity
2. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump
3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
4. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi
5. Make Change, Shaun King
6. The Great Devaluation, Adam Baratta
7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
8. How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps, Ben Shapiro
9. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, Joanna Gaines
10. Jesus Politics, Phil Robertson
Tribune Media Services
