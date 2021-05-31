The Pacific Northwest likes to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why.

This month: Stone Gossard, the guitar hero and born-and-raised Seattleite who founded the bands Mother Love Bone and, in 1990, Pearl Jam. He’s been playing guitar with his world-famous hometown band since then. (Maybe you’ve heard of them.)

What book are you reading now?

“My Year Abroad” by Chang-rae Lee. Loving it.

What book have you reread the most times?

Not huge on rereading books but I should be. I probably read “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy three or four times when I was [between] 12 and 18 years old.

What book would you recommend everyone read and why?

Favorite books of last few years [are] hard to pick but maybe the Rachel Cusk trilogy, “Outline,” “Transit,” “Kudos.” Her writing is arresting in its psychological observations and honesty. Also loved the Frederick Douglass bio by David Blight [“Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom”].

— compiled by Michael Rietmulder