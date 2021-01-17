BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, Charles Soule

2. Neighbors, Danielle Steel

3. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

4. The Return, Nicholas Sparks

5. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham

6. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline

7. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

8. Deadly Cross, James Patterson

9. Daylight, David Baldacci

10. The Awakening, Nora Roberts

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

2. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta

3. Know Yourself, Know Your Money, Rachel Cruze

4. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

6. Forgiving What You Can’t Forget, Lysa TerKeurst

7. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

8. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, Joanna Gaines

9. Get Out of Your Head, Jennie Allen

10. D&D: Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, Wizards RPG Team

