Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

3. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

4. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

5. Migrations, Charlotte McConaghy

6. The Guest List, Lucy Foley

7. The Pull of the Stars, Emma Donoghue

8. Summer, Ali Smith

9. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

10. Luster, Raven Leilani

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

3. Vesper Flights, Helen Macdonald

4. Hoax, Brian Stelter

5. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump

6. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

7. His Truth is Marching On, Jon Meacham

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

9. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

10. Breath, James Nestor