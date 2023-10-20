The Pacific Northwest loves to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why.

This month: We get book picks from Lake Stevens-raised Christopher Miller, director of Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty” and co-writer of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

What book are you reading now?

I just got Jake Tapper’s new book, [“All The Demons Are Here”].

What book have you reread the most?

There are particular books that I go back to. I really loved a book called “A Visit From the Goon Squad” by Jennifer Egan. There’s many kids books that I like to reread to my kids, like “The Phantom Tollbooth” and things like that.

What book do you recommend other people read and why?

I recommended a book called “Absurdistan” by Gary Shteyngart. I really enjoyed that book when it came out. I like a lot of his books.

What book have you read that has helped you most professionally?

William Goldman’s “Adventures in the Screen Trade.” When I first came out to L.A., I found it very helpful.

What book would people be surprised to see on your shelf?

I found “Consciousness Explained” [by Daniel Dennett] to be really fascinating, even though it’s pretty dense. I also love “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay” by Michael Chabon.