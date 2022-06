BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Sparring Partners, John Grisham

2. Meant to Be, Emily Giffin

3. Nightwork, Nora Roberts

4. 22 Seconds, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro

5. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson

6. Dream Town, David Baldacci

7. Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector, Graham Brown

8. The Summer Place, Jennifer Weiner

9. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle

10. The Homewreckers, Mary Kay Andrews

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Power of One More, Ed Mylett

2. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris

3. Killing the Killers, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

4. Finding Me, Viola Davis

5. Here’s the Deal, Kellyanne Conway

6. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

7. The Bodies of Others, Naomi Wolf

8. Fighting Words Devotional, Ellie Holcomb

9. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard

10. Mordenkainen Presents, Wizards RPG Team

Tribune Media Services