BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Sparring Partners, John Grisham
2. Tom Clancy: Zero Hour, Don Bentley
3. Nightwork, Nora Roberts
4. Meant to Be, Emily Giffin
5. The Omega Factor, Steve Berry
6. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson
7. 22 Seconds, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro
8. Counterfeit, Kirstin Chen
9. Dream Town, David Baldacci
10. Nightcrawling, Leila Mottley
Hardcover nonfiction
1. James Patterson, James Patterson
2. The Power of One More, Ed Mylett
3. Scars and Stripes, Tim Kennedy, Nick Palmisciano
4. Killing the Killers, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
5. Us, Terrence Real
6. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris
7. Saving Nine, Mike Lee
8. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
9. Finding Me, Viola Davis
10. Here’s the Deal, Kellyanne Conway
Tribune Media Services