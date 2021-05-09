BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Sooley, John Grisham
2. Finding Ashley, Danielle Steel
3. A Gambling Man, David Baldacci
4. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
6. Ocean Prey, John Sandford
7. Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy (Book II: Greater Good), Timothy Zahn
8. A Distant Shore, Karen Kingsbury
9. Whereabouts, Jhumpa Lahiri
10. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab
Hardcover nonfiction
1. What Happened to You?, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry
2. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman
3. You Are Your Best Thing, Tarana Burke
4. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever
5. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell
6. The Women of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream
7. How Y’all Doing?, Leslie Jordan
8. The Truth About COVID-19, Joseph Mercola
9. Out of Many, One, George W. Bush
10. Don’t Drop the Mic, T.D. Jakes
