BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Sooley, John Grisham

2. 21st Birthday, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro

3. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

4. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams

5. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

6. That Summer, Jennifer Weiner

7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

8. A Gambling Man, David Baldacci

9. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

10. Finding Ashley, Danielle Steel

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green

2. You Will Get Through This Night, Daniel Howell

3. Killing the Mob, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

4. D&D: Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft, Wizards of the Coast

5. Zero Fail, Carol Leonnig

6. Breaking the News, Alex Marlow

7. What Happened to You?, Bruce D. Perry, Oprah Winfrey

8. Noise, Daniel Kahneman

9. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

10. Yearbook, Seth Rogen

