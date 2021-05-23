BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Sooley, John Grisham

2. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams

3. 21st Birthday, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro

4. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

5. That Summer, Jennifer Weiner

6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

7. A Gambling Man, David Baldacci

8. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

9. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

10. Finding Ashley, Danielle Steel

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Killing the Mob, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

2. Yearbook, Seth Rogen

3. Billie Eilish, Billie Eilish

4. What Happened to You?, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry

5. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

6. Brat, Andrew McCarthy

7. The Women of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream

8. The Premonition, Michael Lewis

9. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

10. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell

Tribune Media Services