Bored out of your skull yet with the coronavirus-induced stay-home lockdown? If so, support your local, independent bookstore by ordering these new crime stories — or anything else that appeals — to get lost in a few new cases.

In “The Last Trial” (Grand Central, $29), Scott Turow — arguably the godfather of the modern legal thriller — returns to Kindle County, the fictional Illinois setting of nearly a dozen of his books. Turow’s longtime protagonist, defense attorney Alejandro “Sandy” Stern, is aging — now in his 80s, he’s having physical and mental problems — but is still a formidable presence.

Kiril Pafko, a revered scientific researcher, stands accused of covering up deaths resulting from a cancer treatment he developed — and of insider stock trading before those deaths became public. Stern and his law partner and daughter, Marta, are defending their longtime friend.

Seasoned pro that he is, Turow keep Palko’s culpability uncertain until the last moments, ratcheting up the tension while considering the implications of deceit, finance, Big Pharma and the physical and mental trials of aging.

James Lee Burke has never been afraid of the big questions — like life and death, good and evil, lust and faith. “A Private Cathedral” (Simon & Schuster, $28) may be his most powerful and passionate book yet on such topics.

His style is marked by lush prose, cryptic dialogue, sudden violence and deeply flawed characters, noble and not, most of whom have cracked moral codes and giant chips on their shoulders. It’s not a style for everyone, but those who succumb are in for a profound experience.

Dave Robicheaux, the Louisiana cop who is Burke’s best-known character, stands between two crime families with an ancient rivalry. At stake are the destinies of two women in what amount to arranged marriages, designed — as in medieval royal families — to forge an alliance.

Immensely complicating matters is a menacing presence who can apparently travel through time. (There’s more than a whiff of the supernatural here.) With the help of his fearless and wild ally, Clete Purcell, Robicheaux confronts both the wickedness he sees and his own demons.

In “Death in the East” (Pegasus, $25.95), Abir Mukherjee (a young Scottish author of Bengali descent) takes us to a time and place of unusual interest: India in 1922. The British Empire still controls the region, but there are strong rumblings of the coming freedom movement.

Police Captain Sam Wyndham (the hero of three previous books) has entered a remote ashram to kick his opium habit. His solitude is broken by two murders — of another ashram resident and a nasty British bigwig.

The narrative toggles between that setting and London in 1905, providing backstory about Wyndham’s early police days. Mukherjee’s settings, which eventually merge, are vivid and his characters well rounded — particularly Wyndham’s sergeant, Surendranath “Surrender-Not” Banerjee, whose late arrival in the story proves crucial.

The book is marred by the author’s tendency to telegraph big plot twists far in advance, but this is nevertheless an absorbing and evocative slice of history, a lesson in the horrors of racism and oppression — and a ripping good tale.