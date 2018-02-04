“Fire and Fury” is the local nonfiction best-seller

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Sing, Unburied, Sing, Jesmyn Ward

2. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

3. The Power, Naomi Alderman

4. The Immortalists, Chloe Benjamin

5. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff

2. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

4. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown

5. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, Sherman Alexie