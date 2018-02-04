“Fire and Fury” is the local nonfiction best-seller
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Sing, Unburied, Sing, Jesmyn Ward
2. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
3. The Power, Naomi Alderman
4. The Immortalists, Chloe Benjamin
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
5. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff
2. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
4. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown
5. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, Sherman Alexie
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.