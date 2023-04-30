BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Simply Lies, David Baldacci

2. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano

3. Dark Angel, John Sandford

4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover

5. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Walls

6. Where Are the Children Now? Mary Higgins Clark

7. Things I Wish I Told My Mother, James Patterson, Susan DiLallo, Susan Patterson

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

9. City of Dreams, Don Winslow

10. Romantic Comedy, Curtis Sittenfeld

Hardcover nonfiction

1. You Can’t Joke About That, Kat Timpf

2. The Wager, David Grann

3. Meals She Eats, Rachael Sullivan, Tom Sullivan

4. Tasting History, Max Miller

5. Outlive, Peter Attia

6. Rachael’s Good Eats, Rachael Devaux

7. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

8. So God Made a Mother, Leslie Means

9. The Wisdom of the Bullfrog, William H. McRaven

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2023, PWxyz LLC