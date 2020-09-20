BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Shadows in Death, J.D. Robb

2. The Harbinger II, Jonathan Cahn

3. One by One, Ruth Ware

4. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

5. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny

6. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

7. The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante

8. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi

9. Thick as Thieves, Sandra Brown

10. Royal, Danielle Steel

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Disloyal, Michael Cohen

2. Think Like a Monk, Jay Shetty

3. Killing Crazy Horse, Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

4. Everything Beautiful in Its Time, Jenna Bush Hager

5. Live Free or Die, Sean Hannity

6. Speaking For Myself, Sarah Huckabee Sanders

7. Melania and Me, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff

8. Compromise, Peter Strzok

9. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

10. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

