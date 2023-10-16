Four years ago, North Bend-based author and artist Josh Tuininga heard a family story. It involved his uncle Marco (who’s married to Tuininga’s mother’s sister) and Marco’s grandfather, known as Papoo. Papoo, a Sephardic Jewish immigrant, lived in Seattle’s Central District, and during World War II, helped to safeguard the homes and businesses of Japanese American friends during forced incarceration due to Executive Order 9066. Marco only learned of this decades later at Papoo’s funeral, when a group of Japanese Americans — strangers to the family, or so they thought — arrived to pay their respects.

When he heard this story of cross-cultural community and friendship, Tuininga said he knew he wanted to capture it, at first thinking it might be a short comic that he could publish locally. But soon it grew into something bigger. “It really connected with me,” he said. “As I started researching, I found other similar stories and I learned a lot more about the Central District and the environment that created this relationship, and it just kind of grew from there.”

The result is Tuininga’s first graphic novel, “We Are Not Strangers,” about which he’ll speak on Monday, Oct. 23, at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park (rescheduled from an earlier planned event, in order to utilize a larger venue). While the book is fiction, it draws heavily on both Marco and Papoo’s stories, filling in some details from other stories he heard in his research. It was, Tuininga said, a fascinating process — re-creating history, when most of the people in a position to know the details of the story firsthand are gone.

In sketches mostly rendered digitally on his iPad (though he sketched a lot with a pencil in the beginning), Tuininga set out to re-create a time and place. Archival photos helped him decide on the faces for his characters, and visits to Seattle were crucial in re-creating locations. A few key scenes between Papoo and his friend Sam Akiyama take place at the waterfront, where the two men companionably fish by the pier. It’s a nod to the real-life Marco Calvo, who owned the Ferry Dock Tavern in the Colman Dock ferry terminal building (a business also depicted in the book).

“That’s the case with so many of these stories,” he said. “They didn’t happen often — they were super rare, those rare occasions when people did reach out to help.” He studied archive videos at Densho, a local nonprofit with the goal of documenting oral histories of Japanese Americans incarcerated during the war, and talked to historians and local families. Each story brought more threads: “I’d meet a family that would tell me about what happened to their grandparents, and I would take those anecdotes and weave them into my narrative.”

“It’s interesting because some places, like the waterfront, have changed dramatically [since the war],” Tuininga said. “But sometimes I hear about a location that just hasn’t changed that much, obviously some parts have changed but there’s still some hints of how it used to be.” Pike Place Market, he said, is like that, and shows up in the book; other locations glimpsed within the pages include the characters’ Central District neighborhoods (Sam’s home is in the Central District’s Nihonmachi/Japantown, where many of the city’s Japanese American immigrants then lived), the Sephardic Bikur Holim Synagogue, Ivar’s Acres of Clams, Seward Park, Garfield High School and the Panama Hotel.

Tuininga, who said he’s got a few ideas simmering for his next project (“I really do love to pretend I’m a journalist and go out there and learn things and explore and try to figure out how to tell stories”), thinks that the message of “We Are Not Strangers” is especially timely, with hate crimes rising around the country and here in Seattle. He points to the recent vandalism at the Wing Luke Museum, and at the synagogue Temple De Hirsch Sinai on Capitol Hill. “I think the only way to combat that kind of ignorance is with education, information, truth,” he said. He hopes his book might inspire people to tell their stories, “no matter how difficult they are to tell, because it’s so important for the next generation to learn from them.”