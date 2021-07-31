If you’re in need of a fresh read, look no further. Here are the headlines from the last week of July in Seattle Times books coverage.

Sasquatch Books has published Seattle Walk Report creator Susanna Ryan’s second book, “ Secret Seattle ,” a step-by-step guide to Seattle’s living history. Ryan chatted with Paul Constant about everyday artifacts of Seattle’s past, the coal chute that sparked inspiration for the book, a Seattle Times reader complaint about Seattle Public Library’s Central Library and more. Read the full story here.

Arts critic Moira Macdonald suggests four compelling and graceful books for ballet lovers, including Megan Abbott's psychological thriller " The Turnout " and nonfiction works " Center Center ," " Turning Pointe ," and Gavin Larsen's memoir " Being a Ballerina ." Get the scoop from Moira here.

Books feed the soul. For three generations, Canlis has been among the restaurants leading Seattle's fine dining scene. Here's what Canlis operator Mark Canlis is reading, including " Wind, Sand and Stars " by Antoine de Saint-Exupery and " The Adventures of Tom Sawyer ," which he's reading with his kids. Find the full story here.

Hermione Hoby's millennial bildungsroman " Virtue " explores the consequences of living an unanswering life — but the story of a 20-something intern at a vaunted New York City literary magazine doesn't quite meet its potential, writes reviewer Emma Levy. Read the full review here.

Not your cup of kombucha? Well, " All's Well " is a lively, gripping reimagination of several Shakespeare plays, if that's more your speed. Reviewer Sharmila Mukherjee praised Mona Awad's latest novel, noting that there are hints of "Macbeth," "All's Well That Ends Well" and more from the Bard in this worthwhile read. Read the full review here.

The days are getting shorter. Embrace the dark with four mystery and crime novels recommended by Adam Woog, including the absorbing historical fiction tale "Clark and Division" by Naomi Hirahara, Icelandic novel "The Darkness Knows" by Arnaldur Indridason and the latest mystery from Seattle's Glen Erik Hamilton, "Island of Thieves." Follow the trail here.