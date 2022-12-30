Everything is connected to money, whether you want to buy a house, have a family or simply pay your bills. That’s why I’m a huge advocate for having open and honest conversations about salary negotiation, investing and buying property. I’m usually the first one to ask friends what they make at work or how to pitch yourself for a new opportunity, and finding the Her First $100K community has helped destigmatize conversations around money and financial wellness. Her First $100K was the reason I opened up a high-yield savings account to hold my emergency fund, confronted my habits of emotional spending and learned to have open conversations about the importance of salary negotiation and financial planning with my friends.

Tori Dunlap, the Seattle-based founder of Her First $100K, believes that a financial education is the best form of protest — and having money means options to live your life abundantly, restfully and fruitfully. She wants money to be a tool, which is why she wrote her debut book, “Financial Feminist: Overcome the Patriarchy’s Bullsh*t to Master Your Money and Build a Life You Love.” We sat down to talk about how Her First $100K came to be, what financial feminism really means and why she wants you know more than the namesake of her company. This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

“Financial Feminist” Tori Dunlap, Dey Street Books, 320 pp., $22 More

Tell us about yourself and how Her First $100K came to be.

I was put on this Earth to fight for financial rights and teach others to use money as a tool. When I had money, I had options: I could leave my toxic job, support causes that mattered to me and have options in every aspect of my life. The problem is that most financial institutions have gatekept this info and prevented us from having power and choices. I was lucky to receive a financial education from my parents, but not everyone was taught how to manage money.

As I was coming into adulthood after graduating college, I found that all my friends were coming to me for financial advice. I documented my journey of saving $100,000 by age 25 on the Her First $100K blog. While I was on vacation to celebrate, I got a call for an interview on “Good Morning America.” Three weeks after the interview, I quit my full-time job and didn’t look back.

Now, Her First $100K is a multimillion-dollar company with a community of 3.5 million who are learning how to save money, pay off debt, negotiate their salaries and more. Our podcast “Financial Feminist” consistently ranks as the No. 1 business podcast in the world. Our goal is to give you the guidance you need to take care of yourself so you can care for others and start to dismantle oppressive systems.

A common adage is that money can’t buy you happiness. How would you respond to that?

Saying that money can’t buy happiness is a common patriarchal narrative. It’s true that physical things can’t inherently make you happy, but money can buy you stability. Happiness can come from being able to live in an apartment that makes you feel safe, pay for therapy or buy items without guilt. That’s the feeling I’m chasing. It can give you freedom, choices and opportunities to try new things. We can’t talk about money without acknowledging systemic oppression. Her First $100K wants to help people navigate capitalism and make money in ways that give them joy, options and ease.

The book has sections of reading about topics like the emotions of money, debt and earning, followed by interactive exercises and journaling prompts that readers can use to take action. Tell us more about why you structured the book this way.

I wanted the book to feel like your big sister is giving you the money advice you need. Parts of this book will also feel like therapy where you unpack your experiences with money growing up as well as patriarchal narratives, and we also talk about what you can do moving forward.

You may expect the first chapter to be about not spending money, but we can’t jump into making a budget or opening an investment account without unpacking trauma around money and patriarchal narratives around spending. These narratives are created to keep people underpaid or overworked. Women have been taught that the pursuit of money is wrong and that they shouldn’t want more, and men are applauded for asking for more. For example, in the chapter on spending, we start by talking about all the ways we’re shamed for spending money on “frivolous” things like a latte or manicure. None of those things are true — they’re a product of systemic oppression.

From there, the chapters explore paying off debt, spending and saving. The latter half of each chapter is structured around what we can do about it, such as how you can spend according to your values. The last chapter is focused on how to keep the momentum of the book going and make financial feminism a lifestyle.

In your book, you bring in experts like Girls That Invest co-founder Simran Kaur, certified financial planner Tim Nash, and community organizer Tricia Cleppe. Why was it important to include their stories, expertise and advice throughout the book?

I also wanted to bring in voices of experts and community members, especially as a cisgender, straight, white woman myself. Many of the people quoted in the book are former clients that are now friends and collaborators who share their own journeys with money and how they’ve applied exercises from the book in their own life.

What kept you going when writing this book?

I wrote this book for the Her First $100K community and a fulfillment of a promise for 7-year-old me who couldn’t get her nose out of a book. It’s a physical manifestation of our work, and my hope is that this book will reach the people who need it most.

Many people know your origin story of saving $100,000 by the age of 25, but your work only begins there. What do you want people to know beyond this book and the community you’ve built online?

My life is very different than when I saved $100,000 at 25. I’m now a multimillionaire with financial independence, and Her First $100K is run by a team of 15 people across the world. I’m proud of building a business with no venture capital funding and no paid advertisements. I’m proud of the DMs we get every five minutes that we’ve changed someone’s life by helping them negotiate a raise, pay off debt or feel more confident in every aspect of their life. That’s why I do what I do.

Everyone has different goals when it comes to money. What do you want people to know about money and what it can do for them?

The reason we pursue financial independence is that it’s the embodiment of ease. Imagine what your life could look like if you had financial freedom — what if you could wake up when you want, take a vacation without a side effect of guilt and come home to a place where you feel safe? Money is a tool to build that dream life, and I want that for everyone.

There’s also no judgment or shame for not knowing this information sooner because it wasn’t taught to you by your parents or education. I want this book to be a tool to achieve your goals.