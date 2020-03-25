Though many of us would argue that providing books is an essential service, the governor’s stay-at-home order earlier this week dictated that all bookstores (and other “nonessential” businesses) must close their doors by Wednesday night to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Many of the Seattle area’s independent bookstores, however, will still able to get books to you during that closure. Check your favorite bookstore’s website: If it was offering online ordering and shipping before this week, it is likely still able to do so. (A local bookstore rep explained to me that booksellers working remotely can still place orders through their regular channels, which involve shipping from out-of-state distributors. The seller would then send the book directly to you, rather than to the store.) Some stores may also be offering remote service via email as well.

Ordering through independent bookstores helps keep them functioning during this time of closure — and makes it more possible that they can reopen again. (And, if you’re not in need of a book at the moment, consider buying a gift card.) Here are some Seattle-area indie bookstores from whom you can still shop online and support a neighborhood business; this is an evolving list, so please let me know of any stores I’ve missed.

Ada’s Technical Books (Capitol Hill)

Book Larder (Fremont)

Couth Buzzard (Greenwood)

Eagle Harbor Book Co. (Bainbridge Island)

Edmonds Bookshop (Edmonds)

Elliott Bay Book Co. (Capitol Hill)

Island Books (Mercer Island)

Liberty Bay Books (Poulsbo)

Madison Books (Madison Park)

Page 2 Books (Burien)

Paper Boat Booksellers (West Seattle)

Pegasus Book Exchange (West Seattle)

Phinney Books (Phinney Ridge)

Queen Anne Book Company (Queen Anne)

Third Place Books (Lake Forest Park, Ravenna, Seward Park)

University Book Store (University District and other locations)