In celebration of Women's History Month, we are honoring the women who left their mark on Washington in the past and the women who are making their mark in the Pacific Northwest today.

This month: Elizabeth George, author of the bestselling Inspector Lynley series of mysteries, which began in 1988 with “A Great Deliverance” and now consists of 21 books, including the latest, “Something to Hide,” which came out in January. Though George sets her novels in the U.K., she writes them from an office on Capitol Hill.

What book are you reading now?

Right now I am reading the [advance reader copy] of T. Jefferson Parker’s new book “A Thousand Steps.” … What he does so beautifully is he’s really able to write about place in a way that makes it extremely real. This book takes place in, I think, 1968 Laguna Beach, and there is just a heck of a lot to admire in his ability to render this location so wonderfully. It’s so visual, so sensory. He’s done a great job with that.

What book have you reread the most times?

“To Kill a Mockingbird” [by Harper Lee]. I think easily 10 times.

What book would you recommend everyone read, and why?

I would probably have to say “To Kill a Mockingbird” again, because of the humanity that it shows, and because of the heroism of the main character, Atticus Finch. What a wonderful literary hero.