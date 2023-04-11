You hear a lot these days about treasured Seattle places closing down, places beloved by their regulars and owners that couldn’t quite make it through a changed pandemic economy. What happened this month at Couth Buzzard Books in Greenwood looked like yet another of those stories … until, wonderfully and unexpectedly, it wasn’t.

Theo Dzielak, longtime owner of the bookstore/coffeehouse at 8310 Greenwood Ave. N., thought The Couth — as its regulars call it — had reached the end of its road. Running a small business in Seattle is challenging even without a global pandemic, and the past few years had presented him with a constant, stressful parade of financial pressures: a 2020 pandemic closure of many months (during which he continued to pay his shop manager), causing the loss of most of the store’s income and the need to borrow to cover expenses; low customer volume upon initial reopening; the ever-rising costs of rent and goods.

All of this created a cash flow crisis — “just mounting debt that I never got out of,” Dzielak said, chatting in the store on a recent morning. “It’s like when you throw a stone and there’s a ripple effect.”

So Dzielak swallowed hard, and took the step he didn’t want to take. “After a prolonged period of struggle, the Couth Buzzard will be closing down permanently,” he wrote on the store’s website on April 1, in a message of resigned sadness. “The hardest thing is that our community and staff are losing what has become a second home.” He posted signs in the window announcing a “store closing” sale, and braced himself for a series of goodbyes.

And that might have been that … except the Couth Buzzard is not just a small business, and the love its patrons feel for it is a wondrous force. To call it a bookstore/coffeehouse is to miss what makes it special, which is something you might not see upon first visiting. The Couth is not a beautiful, pristine sort of place; its scuffed concrete floor could use repainting, its array of folding chairs doesn’t match, and the “Please no drinks on the piano” sign taped to the small electric piano is peeling off.

But it’s a homey spot where people gather: for concerts or discussion groups or yoga classes or Girl Scout meetings; for conversation over coffee or a housemade brownie; for browsing the shelves and maybe making a donation to the Books to Prisoners program supported by the store; for feeling a little warmer, a little less alone in an increasingly cold, stressful world.

Advertising

Karen Schneider, a neighbor and member of the informal support group Friends of the Couth Buzzard, said that pre-pandemic, she once counted the number of groups that met at least monthly at the Couth: There were 44.

Places like the Couth are “the glue that bonds communities,” said Doug Plummer, a photographer and amateur musician who’s a regular at the store’s music nights. When he heard of Dzielak’s plans to close, “my feeling was: Not on my watch,” he said.

With feedback from Dzielak and other Couth Buzzard regulars, Plummer quickly established a “Save the Couth Buzzard,” with a goal of $15,000 to cover immediate expenses for a couple of months, and to buy time for creating a plan for long-term stability. Within a day, it had reached its initial goal; as of Monday morning — just Day 7 — it was over $33,000, with more than 400 individual donors. It has a new goal of $50,000.

The donations go toward ensuring the doors will remain open for at least the next two to three months — that rent will be paid, five part-time employees will keep their jobs, community group meetings and music bookings can continue, and book stock can be replenished.

The Couth Buzzard has been a fixture in Greenwood for decades. Initially opened in 1988 in a different location a few blocks south, it moved to its current home in 2009, around which time Dzielak, who had been a manager at the previous location, became its owner. With a larger space for performances and meetings in its backroom, the Couth quickly became a neighborhood hub.

“It’s a community for a lot of people who don’t have a community,” Dzielak said. “It serves a lot of people in a lot of ways.” Everyone is welcome at the Couth, he said, just like at the homeless shelter where he formerly worked — all he asks is that patrons treat others with respect.

Advertising

Ming Chen, Schneider’s husband, is part of the music community that regularly gathers at the Couth. He plays in an Irish music jam twice a month and an “old-time string band” that plays weekly; there’s also a weekly drumming group, a weekly jazz jam, contra dance, klezmer, CD release concerts and much more.

Chen, who called the Couth “our third place,” said he’s hopeful that Dzielak’s vision can live on. “He started something great here,” he said, “and it’s up to the community that benefits from it to take up that mantle and carry it on.”

Going forward, Plummer said in an email, the plan is to see “whether we can start thinking past next month’s rent ($5,000), and perhaps start addressing the store debt,” and to figure out how to achieve permanent financial stability for the Couth, rather than relying on emergency donations. (Dzielak had previously turned to GoFundMe to create a sustaining fund for the business in 2021, upon reopening after the pandemic closure; that fund is now closed.)

Plummer said that now that the bookstore’s immediate cash-flow crisis has been solved, “we may have enough to at least understand what we can change to make the store profitable.”

That might mean pursuing nonprofit status, though Plummer said that’s only a guess at this point. With Dzielak’s approval and feedback, he’s working to put together “a Vision Quest committee,” consisting of advisers who have “deep experience in nonprofits, financial expertise, retail expertise, to help us think about what the best path is.”

In the short term, there’s a benefit concert being planned for later this month, with a number of musicians who have played at the Couth donating their time and talents. The robustly growing GoFundMe will keep the doors open for now, with hope that they’ll stay that way for a long time. Dzielak, behind the counter as usual, has taken down the “store closing” signs; he says he’s grateful for “all the energy focused on this incredible opportunity.”

In his farewell message on the store website, now taken down and replaced with a message of cautious optimism and gratitude, Dzielak had cited a brief lyric from “Paisley Park” by Prince, a song about a special place:

“For love is the color

This place imparts.

Admission is easy, just say you

Believe and come to this

Place in your heart.”